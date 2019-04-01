|
|
(November 20, 1939 - March 21, 2019) "Auntie Ting - Mama Ting" Of Barrigada, was called to her eternal rest at the age of 79. Last respects will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 9:00 -11:30am at San Vicente & San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be at 12:00pm. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang-Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 1, 2019