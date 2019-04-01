Services
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
San Vicente & San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
San Vicente & San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Cruz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Salas Leon Guerrero Cruz


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beatrice Salas Leon Guerrero Cruz Obituary
(November 20, 1939 - March 21, 2019) "Auntie Ting - Mama Ting" Of Barrigada, was called to her eternal rest at the age of 79. Last respects will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 9:00 -11:30am at San Vicente & San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be at 12:00pm. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang-Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.