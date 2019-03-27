Services
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
San Juan Bautista Catholic Church
Ordot
Ben Anthony Anderson Torres
1937 - 2019
Ben Anthony Anderson Torres Obituary
(February 6, 1937 - March 20, 2019) Also known as "Ben Ben", Familian "Vicentico" of Ordot, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 82. Public Viewing will be held on Thursday, March 28th from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang - Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered Friday, March 29th at 11 :30 a.m. at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 27, 2019
