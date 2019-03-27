|
|
(February 6, 1937 - March 20, 2019) Also known as "Ben Ben", Familian "Vicentico" of Ordot, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 82. Public Viewing will be held on Thursday, March 28th from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang - Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered Friday, March 29th at 11 :30 a.m. at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 27, 2019