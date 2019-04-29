|
|
(October 12, 1938 - April 19, 2019) Fondly known as "Benny", Familian "Bajesta/Fungo" Of Anigua, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 80. Family Viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 30th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Last Respects for Benedicto will be held on Wednesday, May 1st from 9 a.m. to 12:1 5 p.m. at Our Lady of Purification Catholic Church in Maina. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 29, 2019