|
|
(February 5, 1950 – October 3, 2019) "Benny Rabbit" of Umatac was called home at the age of 69… Mass intentions are being prayed nightly at 7pm at San Dionisio Church, Umatac. On Thursday, October 10, rosary will be said at 7 pm at San Dionisio Church… Viewing and last respects will be on Friday, October 11, 2019 at San Dionisio Church from 9am to 11:30am. Mass of Christian burial will be prayed at 12pm. Interment services will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 7, 2019