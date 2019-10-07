Services
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
San Dionisio Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
San Dionisio Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Benny Cheguina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benny Gofigan Cheguina


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Benny Gofigan Cheguina Obituary
(February 5, 1950 – October 3, 2019) "Benny Rabbit" of Umatac was called home at the age of 69… Mass intentions are being prayed nightly at 7pm at San Dionisio Church, Umatac. On Thursday, October 10, rosary will be said at 7 pm at San Dionisio Church… Viewing and last respects will be on Friday, October 11, 2019 at San Dionisio Church from 9am to 11:30am. Mass of Christian burial will be prayed at 12pm. Interment services will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.