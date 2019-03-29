Services
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church
Dededo
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church
Dededo
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church
Dededo
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
5:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church
Dededo
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
5:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church
Dededo
Benny James Manibusan Meno


1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Benny James Manibusan Meno Obituary
(January 10, 1969 - March 15, 2019) "Ben/Ben Ben", Familian Kadi/Yogi Of Dededo, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 50. Mass of Intention is being said at 6:00 p.m. weekdays (lower level) and 5:00 p.m. Saturday & Sunday (upper level) at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo. Last Respects for Benny will be held on Saturday March 30th at Santa Barbara church (lower level) beginning at 9:00 a.m. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019
