(January 10, 1969 - March 15, 2019) "Ben/Ben Ben", Familian Kadi/Yogi Of Dededo, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 50. Mass of Intention is being said at 6:00 p.m. weekdays (lower level) and 5:00 p.m. Saturday & Sunday (upper level) at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo. Last Respects for Benny will be held on Saturday March 30th at Santa Barbara church (lower level) beginning at 9:00 a.m. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019