(December 9, 1947 - February 19, 2019) Familian "Gollo"/"Che" Of Yigo (formerly of Radio Barrigada), was called to eternal rest at the age of 71. Last Respects for Bernadette will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Mass for Christian burial is being said at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019