We, the family of the late Bernadette "Bernie" E. Perez Would like to express our deepest appreciation to everyone for all their compassion, prayer, and Support extended to us during our time of sorrow. Your presence with us during the nightly masses and funeral service is truly appreciated and will forever be in our hearts. Special thanks to: the doctors and nurses of Guam Regional Medical City (GRMC) ICU, Mayor Allan Ungacta and Mangilao Staff, Barrigada Mayor's Office, Yigo Mayor's Office, Guam Hawgs, Fr. Paul Gofigan, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Staff, San Vicente/ San Rake Choir, and to all our family and friends for, your unconditional support during mom's time here, as she begins her eternal life. Un Dangkulu Na Si Yu'us Ma'ase. Ginen I Familia Bernadette.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 9, 2019