Services
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Santa Teresita Catholic Church
Mangilao
View Map
Service
Sunday, May 12, 2019
6:00 AM
Santa Teresita Catholic Church
Mangilao
View Map
Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Santa Teresita Catholic Church
Mangilao
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:15 PM
Santa Teresita Catholic Church
Mangilao
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Holy Cross Togcha Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernadita Castro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernadita Salas Castro


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bernadita Salas Castro Obituary
(November 11, 1956 – May 2, 2019) "Bernie" from Toto, originally from Yona and Chalan Pago passed away on May 2, 2019 at the age of 62. Rosaries will be held nightly at 7:00pm at 345 Tai Road Chalan Pago a cross from Father Duenas School. Mass of Intention will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 6:00pm; Sunday, May 12 at 6:00am and Monday, May 13 at 6:00pm all at Santa Teresita Catholic Church Mangilao. Last Respects will be held on Tuesday, May 14th at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao from 9:00 am to 12:15 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00pm with interment services following at Holy Cross Togcha Cemetery.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now