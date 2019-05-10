|
|
(November 11, 1956 – May 2, 2019) "Bernie" from Toto, originally from Yona and Chalan Pago passed away on May 2, 2019 at the age of 62. Rosaries will be held nightly at 7:00pm at 345 Tai Road Chalan Pago a cross from Father Duenas School. Mass of Intention will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 6:00pm; Sunday, May 12 at 6:00am and Monday, May 13 at 6:00pm all at Santa Teresita Catholic Church Mangilao. Last Respects will be held on Tuesday, May 14th at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao from 9:00 am to 12:15 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00pm with interment services following at Holy Cross Togcha Cemetery.
