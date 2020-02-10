|
(June 16, 1965 - January 19, 2020) Familian: Diso / Jeje / Queto / Katingo ~ "Bully" / "Nard" ~ Bernard, age 54, passed away unexpectedly on January 19, 220 after a short illness. Bernard was born in Tamuning, Guam. He moved to Milwaukee, WI in 2000 to attend school. For the past 13 year, Bernard was a maintenance mechanic for Marquette University... Last Respects for Bernard will be held on Wednesday, February 12th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Santa Barbara Church (Upper Level) in Dededo. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 10, 2020