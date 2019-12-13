|
(January 24, 1959 - December 6, 2019) Fondly known as "Bernie", Familian "Korason/"Talo" Of Ordot - Chalan Pago, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 60. Last Respects for Bernardita will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at San Juan Bautista Church in Ordot. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Holy Cross "Togcha" Catholic Cemetery in Yona, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Dec. 13, 2019