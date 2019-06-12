|
|
(November 2, 1955 - June 4, 2019) Also known as "Bert", Familian "Angoco" of Dededo, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 63. Last Respects for Bertha will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level). Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on June 12, 2019