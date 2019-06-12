Services
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:15 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level)
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level)
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Castillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha Ann Quiambao Castillo


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bertha Ann Quiambao Castillo Obituary
(November 2, 1955 - June 4, 2019) Also known as "Bert", Familian "Angoco" of Dededo, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 63. Last Respects for Bertha will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level). Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now