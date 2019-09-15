Services
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
BerthaAnn Aguon Cruz


BerthaAnn Aguon Cruz Obituary
(April 23, 1952 - August 31, 2019) "Bert", Familian "Ingo/Chaka" Of Chalan Pago, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 67. She passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side. Last Respects or BerthaAnn will be held on Saturday, September 21st from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang - Barrigada. Final Blessing will be offered at 1 p.m. Private Cremation will follow.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019
