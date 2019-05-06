Resources
More Obituaries for Bonifado & Timmy Cordero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonifado & Timmy Cordero

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Bonifado & Timmy Cordero In Memoriam
We, the family of the late Bonifacio Tingson Cordero and the late Timmy Cruz Cordero, would like to invite all our relatives and friends to join us as we commemorate their First Anniversary and Fifth Anniversary into eternal life. Nightly Rosary from May 1st, through May 8th, is being said at 7:00 p.m. at the family residence at #156 Cruz Street, Finile - Agat. On Wednesday, May 8th, Mass is being said at 7:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Agat. On Thursday, May 9th (Final Day), - Rosary is being said at 6:30 p.m. at the family residence at #156 Cruz Street, Finile - Agat. Dinner will be served. Si Yu'us Ma'ase, Guadalupe "Lupe" C. Cordero & Family.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.