We, the family of the late Bonifacio Tingson Cordero and the late Timmy Cruz Cordero, would like to invite all our relatives and friends to join us as we commemorate their First Anniversary and Fifth Anniversary into eternal life. Nightly Rosary from May 1st, through May 8th, is being said at 7:00 p.m. at the family residence at #156 Cruz Street, Finile - Agat. On Wednesday, May 8th, Mass is being said at 7:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Agat. On Thursday, May 9th (Final Day), - Rosary is being said at 6:30 p.m. at the family residence at #156 Cruz Street, Finile - Agat. Dinner will be served. Si Yu'us Ma'ase, Guadalupe "Lupe" C. Cordero & Family.
Published in Pacific Daily News on May 6, 2019