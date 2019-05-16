Services
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 633-8426
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home (across Revenue & Taxation)
Brigida Barlongo Consolacion


Brigida Barlongo Consolacion Obituary
(February 2, 1936 - May 2, 2019) Last Respects will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 1:00 pm – 5:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home (across Revenue & Taxation). Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Roman Catholic Church in Binalonan, Pangasinan, Philippines. Interment Services to follow at Solemn Place Memorial Garden, Barangay Bued, Binalonan, Pangasinan, Philippines.

Published in Pacific Daily News on May 16, 2019
