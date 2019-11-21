|
(June 17, 1974 - November 9, 2019) Fondly known as "Rick" Of Santa Rita/Dededo, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 45. Last Respects for Bruce will be held on Friday, November 22nd from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Toto. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Cemetery in Nimitz Hill, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 21, 2019