Services
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Toto
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Toto
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Westfall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Enrique Sablan Westfall


1974 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bruce Enrique Sablan Westfall Obituary
(June 17, 1974 - November 9, 2019) Fondly known as "Rick" Of Santa Rita/Dededo, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 45. Last Respects for Bruce will be held on Friday, November 22nd from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Toto. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Cemetery in Nimitz Hill, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -