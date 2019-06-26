|
(December 4, 1982 – June 19, 2019) of Dededo passed away at the age of 36. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 7:00 p.m. at 115 East Buttercup Loop, Macheche, Dededo and will end on Thursday, June 27. Viewing and Last Respects will be held on Friday, June 28 beginning at 5:00 p.m. and will end at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 29 at 115 East Buttercup Loop, Macheche, Dededo. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1:00 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church-Upper Level, Dededo. Interment Services to follow hereafter at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona .
Published in Pacific Daily News on June 26, 2019