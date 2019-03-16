Services
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
6:30 PM
at the Apuya residence
Hse 156 Chalan Acho Nonak Rd,
Dededo
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Santa Barbara Church
Dededo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Candida Apuya
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Candida Chante Apuya


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Candida Chante Apuya Obituary
(October 3, 1933 - March 13, 2019) "Candi" Of Dededo, was called to eternal rest on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the age of 85. Rosary is being prayed at 7:00 pm from March 13 to March 21, 2019 at the Apuya residence, Hse 156 Chalan Acho Nonak Rd, Dededo… Overnight services will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 6:30 pm at the Apuya residence, Hse 156 Chalan Acho Nonak Rd, Dededo until Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 10:00 am at Santa Barbara Church (lower level) in Dededo. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Barrigada.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now