(October 3, 1933 - March 13, 2019) "Candi" Of Dededo, was called to eternal rest on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the age of 85. Rosary is being prayed at 7:00 pm from March 13 to March 21, 2019 at the Apuya residence, Hse 156 Chalan Acho Nonak Rd, Dededo… Overnight services will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 6:30 pm at the Apuya residence, Hse 156 Chalan Acho Nonak Rd, Dededo until Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 10:00 am at Santa Barbara Church (lower level) in Dededo. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Barrigada.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 16, 2019