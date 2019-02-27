Services
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 633-8426
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
St. Barbara Church Dededo
lower-level
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Barbara Church Dededo
Interment
Following Services
Tiguac Cemetery
Nimitz Hill
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Caridad Apelo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caridad Sales Apelo


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Caridad Sales Apelo Obituary
(October 14, 1921 – February 19, 2019) A.K.A. Idad of Yigo was called to her eternal rest on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the age of 97. Mass & Rosary: Monday-Friday mass at 6:00pm followed by the rosary, lower-level. Saturday-Sunday mass at 5:00pm followed by the rosary upper level, St. Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. February 28, 2019 will be the last day for the rosary. Viewing & Last Respects will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 9:00am - 12:30pm at St. Barbara Church Dededo, lower-level. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00pm. Interment Service will immediately follow at Tiguac Cemetery, Nimitz Hill.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now