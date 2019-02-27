|
(October 14, 1921 – February 19, 2019) A.K.A. Idad of Yigo was called to her eternal rest on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the age of 97. Mass & Rosary: Monday-Friday mass at 6:00pm followed by the rosary, lower-level. Saturday-Sunday mass at 5:00pm followed by the rosary upper level, St. Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. February 28, 2019 will be the last day for the rosary. Viewing & Last Respects will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 9:00am - 12:30pm at St. Barbara Church Dededo, lower-level. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00pm. Interment Service will immediately follow at Tiguac Cemetery, Nimitz Hill.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019