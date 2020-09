(March 8, 1931 - September 11, 2020) Fondly known as Carmina and Bita, Carmen R. Schnabel was called to her eternal life at the age of 89... Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, last respects and burial will be held in private. A Memorial mass will be announced at a later date. We would like to express our sincerest appreciation for the love, prayers, support, and fond memories.