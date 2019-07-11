|
|
We kindly invite our family and friends to please join us in prayer as we commemorate the First Anniversary of the passing unto eternal life of my beloved Wife, our Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Mass of intention will be offered at Saint Jude Catholic Church in Sinajana from Friday, July 12 through Saturday, July 20. On the final day, Saturday, July 20, Mass of intention will be at 7:00 pm. and dinner to follow at the family residence in Chalan Pago. Un Dangkulu' Na Si Yu'us Ma'ase, The Diaz Family.
Published in Pacific Daily News on July 11, 2019