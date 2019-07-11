Resources
More Obituaries for Carmen Diaz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmen Rivera Mateo Diaz

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Carmen Rivera Mateo Diaz In Memoriam
We kindly invite our family and friends to please join us in prayer as we commemorate the First Anniversary of the passing unto eternal life of my beloved Wife, our Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Mass of intention will be offered at Saint Jude Catholic Church in Sinajana from Friday, July 12 through Saturday, July 20. On the final day, Saturday, July 20, Mass of intention will be at 7:00 pm. and dinner to follow at the family residence in Chalan Pago. Un Dangkulu' Na Si Yu'us Ma'ase, The Diaz Family.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.