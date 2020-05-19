Resources
Carmen Rojas Cruz Vibar


(September 15, 1931 - May 12, 2020) Fondly known as "Auntie Mami", Familian "Coho" of Leyang, Barrigada... Rosary is being said nightly by the family at her residence. We invite you to say personal prayers from the safety of your home. Carmen was called to her eternal rest in Washington State surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and greatgrandchildren. She was the last of her siblings and will forever be missed by many. During her lifetime, she assumed many different roles as the Matriarch of her family; she was a devout Catholic, a chef, a baker, a nurse, a beautician, a barber, and our biggest sports fan. For many of us, she had the Midas touch and she was the first person we turned to when we needed comfort. May God welcome her into His Kingdom!

Published in Pacific Daily News on May 19, 2020
