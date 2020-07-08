(September 07, 1928 – June 28, 2020) "Bolaskis" ~ Fondly known as "Mamie" / "Grandma" of Tamuning, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 91... Final respects will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 09:00 am - 11:00 am at Victory Chapel in Yigo. Service will be offered at 11:00 am -11:45 am. Interment services will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada. For safety reasons, we ask everyone to follow COVID-19 guidelines such as social distancing and use of face masks.