Carmen Salas Rojas Remetio
1928 - 2020
(September 07, 1928 – June 28, 2020) "Bolaskis" ~ Fondly known as "Mamie" / "Grandma" of Tamuning, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 91... Final respects will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 09:00 am - 11:00 am at Victory Chapel in Yigo. Service will be offered at 11:00 am -11:45 am. Interment services will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada. For safety reasons, we ask everyone to follow COVID-19 guidelines such as social distancing and use of face masks.

View the ad as it appeared in print.


Published in Pacific Daily News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Victory Chapel
JUL
14
Service
11:00 - 11:45 AM
Victory Chapel
JUL
14
Interment
Guam Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
