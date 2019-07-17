Services
Our Lady of Lourdes
153 Chalan Pale Ramon Lagu
Yigo, Guam 96929
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:30 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
View Map
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
6:30 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:30 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:30 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
View Map
Rosary
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Cruz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Wusstig Cruz


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carolyn Wusstig Cruz Obituary
(February 8, 1967 - July 11, 2019) Of Yigo, was called to her eternal rest at the age of 52. Mass of Intention will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 15-19; Rosary will said at 7:00 p.m. On Saturday, July 20, the ninth and final night, Rosary will be said at 6:00 p.m, and Mass of Intention will be at 7:00 p.m. All Mass and Rosaries will be at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Last respects will be on Friday, July 26, 2019 beginning at 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Mass of Intention will be at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on July 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.