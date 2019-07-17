|
Services
153 Chalan Pale Ramon Lagu
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:30 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Rosary
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
6:30 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:30 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:30 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Rosary
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
(February 8, 1967 - July 11, 2019) Of Yigo, was called to her eternal rest at the age of 52. Mass of Intention will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 15-19; Rosary will said at 7:00 p.m. On Saturday, July 20, the ninth and final night, Rosary will be said at 6:00 p.m, and Mass of Intention will be at 7:00 p.m. All Mass and Rosaries will be at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Last respects will be on Friday, July 26, 2019 beginning at 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Mass of Intention will be at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Published in Pacific Daily News on July 17, 2019
