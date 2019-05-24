|
|
(November 14, 1928 - May 17, 2019) Fondly known as "Cat or Ina", Familian "Chaco/Pinaula/Chedo Benavente" of Mangilao, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 90. Mass of Intentions is being offered each evening at 6 p.m. at Santa Teresita Church, Mangilao except on Thursday, May 23, 2019 mass will be at San Juan Bautista Church 6:00 p.m., Ordot and on Monday, May 27, 2019 mass will be at 7:00 a.m. Viewing will be on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Last respects for Catalina will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on May 24, 2019