Services
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Memorial Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM
San Juan Bautista Church
Ordot
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Santa Teresita Church
Mangilao
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, May 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Santa Teresita Church
Mangilao
View Map
Memorial Mass
Sunday, May 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Santa Teresita Church
Mangilao
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, May 27, 2019
7:00 AM
Santa Teresita Church
Mangilao
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Santa Teresita Catholic Church
Mangilao
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Santa Teresita Catholic Church
Mangilao
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catalina Tarusan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catalina Meno Hernandez Tarusan


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Catalina Meno Hernandez Tarusan Obituary
(November 14, 1928 - May 17, 2019) Fondly known as "Cat or Ina", Familian "Chaco/Pinaula/Chedo Benavente" of Mangilao, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 90. Mass of Intentions is being offered each evening at 6 p.m. at Santa Teresita Church, Mangilao except on Thursday, May 23, 2019 mass will be at San Juan Bautista Church 6:00 p.m., Ordot and on Monday, May 27, 2019 mass will be at 7:00 a.m. Viewing will be on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Last respects for Catalina will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now