We think of you and miss you every day, especially on this day, as we commemorate your one year of eternal life on May 12, 2019. You are forever in our hearts. Esta pa'go man sesenmahalang ham nu hagu yan sesentadong ha i pinitin mami ni finaposmu. Happy Heavenly Mother's Day, Momma! Ginen as Rufo Rufo, Jr. & Malou, Lani & Tanya, Evita & Zachery and Family Naomi & John and Family. In sen guaiya hao todu i tiempo.
