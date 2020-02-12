|
November 18, 1953 – February 4, 2020
Also known as "Chilang", Familian "Bodoki"
From Dededo originally from Agana Heights was called to eternal life on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the age of 66. Last Respects may be paid on Friday February 14, 2020 from 9:00AM-11:30AM at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Lower Level Dededo. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12Noon. Burial Services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Yona.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 12, 2020