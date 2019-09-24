|
|
(November 20, 1940 – September 18, 2019) Lovingly known as "Chilang" | Familian Chada of Tamuning, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 78. Mass of Intention and Rosary is being offered at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Last Repects for Cecilia will be held on Wednesday, October 2nd from 9:00am to 11:30am at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00pm. Interment will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Sept. 24, 2019