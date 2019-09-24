Services
St. Anthony/St.Victor Church
507 Chalan San Antonio
Tamuning, Guam 96913
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Tamuning
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Tamuning
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecilia Leon Guerrero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecilia Cruz Leon Guerrero


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cecilia Cruz Leon Guerrero Obituary
(November 20, 1940 – September 18, 2019) Lovingly known as "Chilang" | Familian Chada of Tamuning, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 78. Mass of Intention and Rosary is being offered at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Last Repects for Cecilia will be held on Wednesday, October 2nd from 9:00am to 11:30am at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00pm. Interment will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.