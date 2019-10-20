|
(November 8, 1956 - October 12, 2019) Familian "Se'mon / Sinen" ~ "Chilang" of Sinjana, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 62. Mass of Intention is being said nightly at Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Monday - Friday 7 p.m. Saturday 5 p.m. Sunday 10:30 a.m. Last Respects for Cecilia will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Saint Juse Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Veteran's Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 20, 2019