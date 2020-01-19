Services
Santa Barbara Catholic Church
303 Iglesias Circle
Dededo, Guam 96929
Cecilia Umadhay Cadag

Cecilia Umadhay Cadag Obituary
First Death Anniversary ~ We, the family of the late Cecilia Umadhay Cadag, would like to invite all our families, relatives and friends to join us in prayers as we commemorate the First Death Anniversary of our beloved's new home in God's care. Daily mass of intentions is being said at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo, beginning Wed. January 15 through January 23, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. except for Saturday at 5:00 p.m. and Sunday at 7:00 p.m. On the final night, Thursday, January 23, 2020 we invite everyone to join us for dinner at the Dededo Mayor's Office (across the church), immediately following the 6:00 p.m. mass. We would like to thank each and everyone in advance for your prayers, support and presence. The Family.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020
