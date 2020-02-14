Services
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 633-8426
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:30 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes
Yigo
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:30 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes
Yigo
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
7:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes
Yigo
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
6:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes
Yigo
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:30 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes
Yigo
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Yigo
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Yigo
Interment
Following Services
Guam Memorial Park
Leyang
Barrigada
(March 3, 1930 – February 5, 2020) "Inyong" of Yigo, was called to eternal life at the age of 89... Mass of intention is held nightly in cooperation with Yigo's Our Lady of Lourdes 6:30pm weekday mass, 7pm Saturday mass, and 6pm Sunday mass. Mass of intention will continue until the 17th of February. Viewing and Last Respects may be paid from 9am to 12pm on Tuesday, February 18 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1pm. Interment services will immediately follow at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

