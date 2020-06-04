(June 30, 1932 - May 29, 2020) "Lang" ~ Mass of Intention is offered at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning with the following schedule: Friday, June 5 at 6:00 pm, mass and rosary. Saturday, June 6 at 5:00 pm, mass and rosaey. Sunday, June 7 at 11:00 am, mass and rosary. Last Respects will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at ADA's Mortuary in Sinajana from 9:00 am - 11:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 pm at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning immediately followed by burial at Our Lady of Peace in Windward Hills... Condolences and Sympathy Cards may be mailed to P.O. Box 623, Hagatna, Guam 96932.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Jun. 4, 2020.