(June 30, 1932 - May 29, 2020) "Lang" ~ Mass of Intention is offered at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning with the following schedule: Friday, June 5 at 6:00 pm, mass and rosary. Saturday, June 6 at 5:00 pm, mass and rosaey. Sunday, June 7 at 11:00 am, mass and rosary. Last Respects will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at ADA's Mortuary in Sinajana from 9:00 am - 11:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 pm at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning immediately followed by burial at Our Lady of Peace in Windward Hills... Condolences and Sympathy Cards may be mailed to P.O. Box 623, Hagatna, Guam 96932.