Cerila Tanaka Matias Rapadas
1932 - 2020
(June 30, 1932 - May 29, 2020) "Lang" ~ Mass of Intention is offered at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning with the following schedule: Friday, June 5 at 6:00 pm, mass and rosary. Saturday, June 6 at 5:00 pm, mass and rosaey. Sunday, June 7 at 11:00 am, mass and rosary. Last Respects will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at ADA's Mortuary in Sinajana from 9:00 am - 11:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 pm at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning immediately followed by burial at Our Lady of Peace in Windward Hills... Condolences and Sympathy Cards may be mailed to P.O. Box 623, Hagatna, Guam 96932.

View the ad as it appeared in print.


Published in Pacific Daily News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Funeral Mass
06:00 PM
St. Anthony Church
JUN
6
Funeral Mass
05:00 PM
St. Anthony Church
JUN
7
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
JUN
9
Service
09:00 - 11:30 AM
Ada's Mortuary Inc
JUN
9
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Anthony Church
JUN
9
Burial
Our Lady of Peace
Funeral services provided by
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
