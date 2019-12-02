Services
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church
Agana Heights
Cesar Reyes Pereyra


1928 - 2019
Cesar Reyes Pereyra Obituary
(June 6, 1928 - November 26, 2019) of Agana Heights, was called to his eternal rest on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the age of 91. Viewing for family and friends will be at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 9:00 am-11:00 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 9:00 am at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Agana Heights. Burial will follow at the Martinez Family Cemetery in Anigua.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Dec. 2, 2019
