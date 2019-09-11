|
(September 6, 1947 - August 27, 2019) Farnillan ''Ando''/''Adu"/''Jeje"/''Daso" Of Dededo, was called to Eternal rest at the age of 71. Last Respects for Charles will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Upper Level) in Dededo. Mass for a Christian Burial is being offered at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Sept. 11, 2019