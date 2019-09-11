Services
Santa Barbara Catholic Church
303 Iglesias Circle
Dededo, Guam 96929
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church
Dededo
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church
Dededo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Borja Smith


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Borja Smith Obituary
(September 6, 1947 - August 27, 2019) Farnillan ''Ando''/''Adu"/''Jeje"/''Daso" Of Dededo, was called to Eternal rest at the age of 71. Last Respects for Charles will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Upper Level) in Dededo. Mass for a Christian Burial is being offered at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.