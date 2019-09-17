Services
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church
Piti
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church
Piti
Charles Edward Sallinger


Charles Edward Sallinger


1935 - 2019
Charles Edward Sallinger Obituary
(November 20, 1935 - September 11, 2019) Mass of Intention is being offered at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church in Piti as follows: 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 9 a.m. on Sunday. Last Respects for BUD will be held on Thursday, September 19th from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church in Piti. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Sept. 17, 2019
