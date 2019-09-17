|
(November 20, 1935 - September 11, 2019) Mass of Intention is being offered at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church in Piti as follows: 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 9 a.m. on Sunday. Last Respects for BUD will be held on Thursday, September 19th from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church in Piti. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Sept. 17, 2019