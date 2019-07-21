|
(July 10, 1935 - June 24, 2019) Fondly known as "Charlie" and "Chas", Familian "Bajesta" formerly of Nimitz Hill Estates, Agat, and Sumay, Guam, and residing in Foster City, California (San Francisco Bay Area) for the last 25 years, Charles was called home for his eternal rest by Our Heavenly Father at the age of 83. Private Family Viewing was held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Sneider, Sullivan, and O'Connell Funeral Home Chapel in San Mateo, California. Last Respects and Catholic Memorial Mass for Charles will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Luke's Catholic Church 1111 Beach Park Blvd., Foster City, California.
Published in Pacific Daily News on July 21, 2019