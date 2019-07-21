Services
Sneider, Sullivan & O'Connell Funeral Home
977 S. El Camino Real
San Mateo, CA 94402
(650) 343-1804
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Luke's Catholic Church
1111 Beach Park Blvd.
Foster City,, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Toves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Fred Toves


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Fred Toves Obituary
(July 10, 1935 - June 24, 2019) Fondly known as "Charlie" and "Chas", Familian "Bajesta" formerly of Nimitz Hill Estates, Agat, and Sumay, Guam, and residing in Foster City, California (San Francisco Bay Area) for the last 25 years, Charles was called home for his eternal rest by Our Heavenly Father at the age of 83. Private Family Viewing was held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Sneider, Sullivan, and O'Connell Funeral Home Chapel in San Mateo, California. Last Respects and Catholic Memorial Mass for Charles will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Luke's Catholic Church 1111 Beach Park Blvd., Foster City, California.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on July 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sneider, Sullivan & O'Connell Funeral Home
Download Now