Services
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Tamuning
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Guam Memorial Park
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Anthony Catholic Church,
(August 12, 1956 - October 17, 2019) of Dededo was called to his eternal rest on October 17, 2019, at the age of 63. Mass Services are at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning 6 p.m. on Oct. 25 & 26, 5 p.m. on Oct. 27. Family & Friends Viewing will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday Oct. 26 at Guam Memorial Park. Last Respects for Charlie will be at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Monday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Mass/or: Christian Burial will be offered at noon. Interment follows at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada where we bid him farewell & peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 25, 2019
