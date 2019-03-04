Services
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Interment
Following Services
Guam Veterans Cemetery
Piti
View Map
Charlotte L. Pacheco Obituary
(November 11, 1933 - February 26, 2019) Fondly known as "Charlie" or "Mom" of Dededo, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 85 years… Family viewing will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Ada's Funeral Home. Viewing & Last Respects may be paid from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Our Lady of Assumption Church, Piti. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 PM. Interment Services will immediately follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 4, 2019
