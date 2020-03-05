Chris John Eustaquio Balajadia

Chris John Eustaquio Balajadia Obituary
~ First Anniversary ~ We invite our families, relatives and friends to join us in prayer as we celebrate the First Death Anniversary of Chris into Eternal Life. Mass will be celebrated beginning on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Francis Catholic Church, Yona: March 7 ~ March 15, 2020. On the final day, March 15, lunch will follow immediately after Mass at the Yona Gymnasium adjacent to the church. We would like to thank each and everyone in advance for your prayers, support and presence. Please join us, The Family.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 5, 2020
