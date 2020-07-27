(December 25, 1971 - July 18, 2020) Christopher Allan Obias of Dededo was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 48... Mass of Intentions will be held at San Vicente Parish, Barrigada on Friday, July 24 at 6:00pm and Saturday, July 25 at 7:15am. Viewing and Last Respects may be paid from 9:00am – 11:00am, at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada on August 1, 2020. Cremation Services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.