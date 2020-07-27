1/2
Christopher Allan Obias
1971 - 2020
(December 25, 1971 - July 18, 2020) Christopher Allan Obias of Dededo was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 48... Mass of Intentions will be held at San Vicente Parish, Barrigada on Friday, July 24 at 6:00pm and Saturday, July 25 at 7:15am. Viewing and Last Respects may be paid from 9:00am – 11:00am, at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada on August 1, 2020. Cremation Services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

View the ad as it appeared in print.


Published in Pacific Daily News on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Funeral Mass
06:00 PM
San Vicente Parish
JUL
25
Funeral Mass
07:15 AM
San Vicente Parish
AUG
1
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 633-8426
July 24, 2020
Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of Christopher Allan Obias. May the family feel the love and support of family and close friends.God is close to the brokenhearted.
