Services
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
San Augustine Funeral Home
Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
San Vicente/San Roke Church
Barrigada
View Map
Christopher David Bautista Obermeyer Obituary
(December 2, 1988 - February 20, 2019) Nightly mass will be held at 6pm starting February 21 through February 28, 2019 at 6:00 pm at San Vicente/San Roke Church, Barrigada. Family viewing will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at San Augustine Funeral Home. Last respects will be on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 9:00am to 12 noon at San Vicente/San Roke Church, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at Guam Windward Memorial in Windward Hills.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019
