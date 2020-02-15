Resources
Christopher David Bautista Obermeyer

Christopher David Bautista Obermeyer
We the family of the late Christopher David Bautista Obermeyer would like to invite our friends and relatives to join us as we celebrate the First Anniversary of our beloved. Daily mass will be offered at Nuestra Señora Dela Paz Buen Viaje Church, Chalan Pago at 6:00 p.m. (weekdays), 5:30 p.m. Saturday, 10:00 a.m. Sunday. Dinner will follow on the final night, Thursday February 20, at the Church Social Hall. Please join us, The Family.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 15, 2020
