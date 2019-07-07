Resources
We, the family of the late Christopher Joe Rapolla Fejeran would like to invite our family and friends to join us in prayer as we commemorate the First Anniversary of our beloved Chris into eternal life with our Lord. Mass of Intention will be said at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church. On the final day, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, we invite all of you to join us for dinner immediately following the 6pm mass at the San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church social hall. Thank you! Love, The Family.

Published in Pacific Daily News on July 7, 2019
