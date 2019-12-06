Resources
Clare Rose Villagomez

We would like to invite our family and friends to kindly join us in prayer as we commemorate The First Anniversary of our loved one Clare "Noning" into eternal life with our Lord. Rosary and Mass of Intention for Clare "Noning" will be offered nightly at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Toto from Dec. 6, 2019 through Dec. 14, 2019. On the final night Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, we invite all of you to please join us for dinner immediately following the 5:30PM mass and rosary at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church social hall. Un Dangkulu Na Si Yu'us Ma'ase, Ginen I Familian Clare "Noning" Villagomez.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Dec. 6, 2019
