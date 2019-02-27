|
(October 23, 1999 - February 10, 2019) Also known as "CJ"/"Clay" Loved by many and was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 19. Last Respects for Claytun will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Mass for Christian Burial is being said at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019