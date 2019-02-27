Services
Our Lady of Lourdes
153 Chalan Pale Ramon Lagu
Yigo, Guam 96929
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claytun Cepeda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claytun Jerome Naputi Cepeda


1999 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Claytun Jerome Naputi Cepeda Obituary
(October 23, 1999 - February 10, 2019) Also known as "CJ"/"Clay" Loved by many and was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 19. Last Respects for Claytun will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Mass for Christian Burial is being said at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.