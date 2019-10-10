Services
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo
(November 9, 1917 - September 30, 2019) "Mother Icon / Lola / Grandma" of Yigo was called home by Our Heavenly Father at the age of 101. Nightly Rosary is being prayed at 143 Juan Trinidad St. at 7 p.m. in Yigo. October 14th will be the last night. Last Respects of Concepcion will be held on Tuesday, October 15th from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang-Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 10, 2019
