(April 13, 1925 - May 21, 2020) "Chuling/Elong" of Dededo, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 95... A private family funeral will be held on Friday, June 5th from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang - Barrigada. Interment and Final Blessing will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Jun. 1, 2020.