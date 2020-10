(January 2, 1959 - October 7, 2020) Also known as "Cora" Of Dededo, was called by our Heavenly Father at the age of 61... Viewing and Last Respects may be paid on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am at Our Lady of Peace Funeral home (Viewing Chapel) in Barrigada. Mass to follow at 12pm @ Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Toto. Interment services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.