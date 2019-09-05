Services
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 633-8426
Rosary
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church chapel (after 6pm mass)
Dededo
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church upper level
Dededo
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church upper level
Dededo
Interment
Following Services
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills
Yona
Cristeta Formoso Deliquina


Cristeta Formoso Deliquina Obituary
(October 29, 1939 - August 26, 2019) also known as "Tita" from Dededo was called to her eternal rest on Monday, August 26th at the age of 79. Rosary is being said nightly at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo - Monday through Friday after 6:00 p.m. mass (Chapel), Saturday and Sunday after 5:00 p.m. mass (Church). Rosary will end on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Last Respects will be held fro m 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo (upper level), followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. Interment Services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019
