(October 29, 1939 - August 26, 2019) also known as "Tita" from Dededo was called to her eternal rest on Monday, August 26th at the age of 79. Rosary is being said nightly at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo - Monday through Friday after 6:00 p.m. mass (Chapel), Saturday and Sunday after 5:00 p.m. mass (Church). Rosary will end on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Last Respects will be held fro m 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo (upper level), followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. Interment Services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019