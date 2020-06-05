(May 8, 1925 to May 21, 2020) Lovingly known as "Danny" or "Cenong" ~ Manong Cenong, of Dededo, passed away at the age of 95. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather... Last respects will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Guam Memorial Park from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A private burial attended by immediate family will follow.