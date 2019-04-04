Services
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey
Daniel Borja Evangelista Obituary
(January 18, 1956 - March 26, 2019) Also known as "Dan, Danny" of Susupe, Saipan now residing in Santa Rita, was called home y our Heavenly Father at the age of 63… Mass of Intention offered at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey in challah Pago at 6pm; Last day will be April 3, 2019. Last Respects will be on Saturday, April 6th beginning from 9am. Mass for a Christian burial will be celebrated at 1pm. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace, Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019
